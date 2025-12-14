Royal Kitchen brings warm meals and comfort to border evacuees in Surin

SURIN, Thailand – A Royal Kitchen has been established to provide humanitarian assistance and moral support to civilians displaced by violence along the Thai–Cambodian border, reflecting a deep sense of compassion and concern for those affected.

With profound gratitude for His Majesty’s boundless benevolence, the Royal Kitchen initiative was established to help alleviate the hardship of those forced to evacuate from risk areas due to the ongoing border situation. The initiative aims to ensure access to basic necessities and offer reassurance during uncertainty.







The 3rd Infantry Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, has supported this mission by deploying mobile field kitchens to prepare freshly cooked meals with care and attention. The meals were distributed to displaced residents at temporary shelters in Surin Province.

Beyond meeting essential needs, the initiative offers encouragement and emotional support for evacuees, helping to strengthen morale and provide comfort to those relocated for safety. The Royal Kitchen stands as a symbol of solidarity and shared responsibility, reinforcing the message that those affected are not alone during this challenging period. (NNT)



































