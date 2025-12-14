Prime Minister presides over royal cremation of soldier killed in Thai–Cambodian border clashes

ROI ET, Thailand – Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Anutin Charnvirakul traveled to Roi Et Province to preside over the royal cremation of Sergeant Major First Class Satthawat Sujarit, who lost his life during clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border.







The ceremony took place on December 13, 2025, at Wat Phrom Phithak Wanaram in Nong Phok District, Roi Et Province. Representing the Royal Thai Army, the Army Chief of Staff presented the national flag, a campaign medal plaque, a certificate of honor, financial assistance, and compensation to the family.

His Majesty the King graciously accepted the remains of the fallen serviceman under royal patronage and conferred royal bathing water. The royal cremation was granted as a special honor, reflecting royal compassion for military personnel who gave their lives defending the nation’s sovereignty. (NNT)



































