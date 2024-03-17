Royal Emblem for the Celebrations of His Majesty the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary

The Prime Minister’s Office has released the Royal Emblem for the Celebrations on the Auspicious Occasion of His Majesty the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary 28th July B.E. 2567 (2024). Particular features of the Royal Emblem are described below:

– In the center is the Royal Cypher “ว.ป.ร.” of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn. The letter “ว” is in ivory, representing the color for Monday, which is the day of birth of His Majesty, according to the astrological system Mahathaksa. The letter “ป” is in yellow, marking the day of birth of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, and the letter “ร” is in blue, standing for the day of birth of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother. All letters of the Cypher are enclosed in a clear blue octagonal frame, which is surrounded by 72 diamonds, marking the number of His Majesty’s age of 72.







– On top of the Royal Cypher rests the Great Crown of Victory, signifying supreme Kingship. Standing tall behind the Great Crown of Victory is the Great Umbrella of State, representing the extension in all directions of His authority to protect and support His subjects all across the nation.

– The number “10” in Thai numerals under the Great Crown of Victory represents King Rama X of the Chakri Dynasty. At the left end of the silk ribbon below the Royal Cypher stands a pinkish-purple Kojasi, a mythical creature with an elephant head and lion body, representing the armed forces, holding up a Seven-tiered Umbrella. On the right end of the silk ribbon stands the white lion, Ratchasi, which represents the civil service, holding another Seven-tiered Umbrella. The space below the Royal Cypher is decorated with the green King of Nagas, symbolizing the Year of the Dragon,

– Beneath the crest is the number “72” in Thai numerals, the number for the King’s age. (PRD)































