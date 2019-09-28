Royal Barge Exhibition on display at ICON Siam

Bangkok – The Royal Thai Navy has put up a special exhibition on the Kingdom’s Royal Barge Procession prior to the actual event which is scheduled to take place at the end of October.

Commander-in-Chief of The Royal Thai Navy Adm. Luechai Ruddit today presided over the opening of the exhibition “Art on Water” this week at ICONSiam Shopping complex to provide information about the upcoming auspicious ceremony.

The exhibition brings together 52 miniature model boats and aligns them in accordance with the actual arrangement in the royal procession, along with information about each boat. Furthermore, the exhibition utilizes ‘panorama-hologram’ and Augmented Reality technology and other multimedia to provide information and history of the grand procession.

The organizers hope the public will better understand the tradition, formation and history prior to the actual Royal Barge Procession scheduled for October 24 to celebrate this year’s Royal Coronation of His Majesty King Rama the tenth.

The exhibition is now open to the public everyday at ICONSiam Shopping Mall until October 31. The historic exhibition is free of charge.