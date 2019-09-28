State aid for flood victims continues, donations exceed 260 million baht

Bangkok – The Flood Assistance Coordination Center has reported that as of September 25, extensive relief efforts have been provided to flood victims, including the families of those who died, and that it has received 264 million baht in donations sent to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Flood Aid Fund Committee has mandated that 50,000 baht be provided for individual funerals, 30,000 baht to families of casualties and an additional 50,000 baht for casualties with children under the age of 25 years. Between 220,000 and 230,000 baht will be provided for the repair of completely destroyed houses with homes 30 to 70% damaged to receive a maximum 70,000 baht, while 15,000 baht will be provided to homes less than 30% damaged.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has been asked to step up its survey of damage to expedite aid.