‘Roving APEC 2022 Exhibition’ visits provinces in Thailand

‘Roving APEC 2022 Exhibition’ visits all provinces in Thailand to promote awareness about the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) has been launched. The caravan, a work of the Public Relations Department (PRD), seeks to encourage Thais to be good hosts for summit attendees and their dependents.







Minister Anucha said Thailand’s hosting of APEC in 2022 presents an important opportunity for the country to foster confidence that will lend to economic revival and progression. It also presents opportunities to drive sustainable post-pandemic economic growth and adoption of global standards. APEC 2022 will also benefit the competitiveness of state and private sector agencies in Thailand via knowledge and technology relays. November’s summit and the APEC meetings leading up to the summit are also contributors to the domestic economy and tourism.







The PRD is organizing this activity in keeping with the APEC 2022 theme of Open, Connect, Balance. It seeks to promote public understanding of APEC 2022 as well as public participation. The department intends to further public awareness of the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy model that is now being used for national development.

Thais are invited to be good hosts to the APEC 2022 delegates. They are also invited to visit the roving exhibition, which will make its way to all provinces in due course. (PRD)



















































