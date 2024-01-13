Bangkok plans grand Chinese New Year celebration in Yaowarat to boost tourism Feb 10

Bangkok is set to host a spectacular Chinese New Year celebration in Yaowarat, also known as Chinatown, on February 10, marking the Year of the Dragon.

This event is collaboration with the Chinese Embassy and will feature a range of cultural performances and illuminations, starting from the Odeon Circle on Yaowarat Road and spreading throughout the area for the entire month.







The 2024 celebration is particularly special as it commemorates 49 years of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China and 19 years of cultural and tourism cooperation between the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool expressed enthusiasm about the event, highlighting its role in strengthening ties with China and boosting travel and tourism. The celebration aims to attract up to 8 million Chinese tourists this year, contributing significantly to Thailand’s tourism sector.







The event will showcase an array of mesmerizing performances from both Thai and Chinese artists. A highlight includes a dance troupe from China’s Fujian province, brought in by the China Cultural Centre.

China was the largest source of foreign tourists to Thailand prior to the pandemic. To continue welcoming visitors from the country, The Thai government introduced visa-free entry for Chinese tourists in September, and starting March 1, visa requirements for Chinese visitors will be permanently waived, further facilitating travel between the two countries. (NNT)

































