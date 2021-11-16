Restaurants in Phuket can serve alcoholic beverages until 11 pm; live music allowed

Phuket province has been maintaining stringent COVID-19 prevention measures as stipulated by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, which most recently announced that no relaxations were yet being applied on pubs, bars, karaokes, and other nightlife venues.

In Phuket, restaurants may sell liquor and alcoholic beverages from 11 am to 2 pm, and again from 5 pm to 11 pm. Live music can be performed inside restaurants but the number of musicians is limited to 5 and they are to keep physical contact with others to a minimum.







Fishing piers are currently off-limits from 10 pm to 4 am unless for strictly necessary reasons. Only workers who were fully vaccinated are allowed to be employed in fishing, and random COVID-19 tests using ATK kits are carried out at the piers every 14 days.

People entering Phuket by land, on water, and by air must be either fully vaccinated or have recently recovered from COVID-19. Others must present a Covid test result that is no older than 7 days, from either the RT-PCR method or an ATK kit, but the evidence must be certified by a medical facility or lab. The entrant must also download the Mo Phrom application onto their mobile device.



In Bangkok, district offices have been publicizing a vaccination service for unvaccinated workers of Thai as well as foreign nationality, currently being offered at Din Daeng Youth Center. Most of the vaccine recipients who showed up so far have been migrant workers from Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia. (NNT)



























