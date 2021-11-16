Thai PM leads Krabi-Trang mobile Cabinet meeting Nov 15-16

The first mobile Cabinet meeting this year in Krabi province started with visits by the Prime Minister and Cabinet members. They inspected local government projects, followed by the official reopening of tourism sites and a meeting with local tourism entrepreneurs and leaders on Ko Phi Phi.

The official schedule for the first mobile Cabinet meeting this year in Krabi and Trang on 15-16 November started with the arrival of Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha at Krabi International Airport. The Prime Minister was briefed on the renovation of the airport’s passenger terminal.







This renovation project complies with the government’s policy to promote Thailand as a regional and international logistics and connectivity hub, and the national strategy on transportation aiming to support seamless connections between multiple modes of transportation, as well as connecting tourism attractions and promoting regional development.

The Prime Minister then visited Krabi’s tourism assistance and safety capacity building center, which is Thailand’s first and only internationally certified training center for firefighting, rescue, and disaster mitigation.



The Prime Minister then presided over the opening ceremony of the Andaman OTOP Shop located at the Andaman Culture Learning Center in Krabi City Municipality. The ceremony was witnessed by Cabinet members and governors of 6 Andaman coastal provinces.

Aimed at helping to promote creative tourism, this OTOP shop features community products from the 6 Andaman coastal provinces, namely Ranong, Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, and Satun, along with local delicacies and handicraft works. The Prime Minister was given a tour inside the center and greeted vendors and villagers waiting to welcome him inside the venue.

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister visited a community-based tourism site at Ban Khlong Rood, where he greeted the welcoming villagers waiting for his visit.







Speaking to the villagers, the Prime Minister said he was happy to be meeting them and seeing their happiness while admiring the works of a local community enterprise that operates on the principle of agricultural sufficiency.

He said this community is a model for conservation-based tourism, in line with the government’s policy to promote community enterprises, where the community can sufficiently generate income from community-based tourism activities.







He also encouraged the villagers to help with the development, and help create good impressions among tourists by being good hosts, which will help improve income distribution to the villagers and help reduce inequalities.

The Prime Minister later presided over the reopening ceremony of natural tourism sites on Ko Phi Phi, where he met with tourism business operators and local leaders at Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park. (NNT)



























