Residents of Mae Ko Pi village in Mae Hong Son stranded due to landslides blocking main access road

More than 400 residents of Mae Ko Pi village in Mae Hong Son province have reportedly been stranded due to landslides blocking the main access road earlier this week after heavy rainfall. The village, left without essential supplies, faces ongoing risks as more rain is forecast. Despite the severe conditions, no injuries have been reported so far.

Rescue efforts are complicated. Around 40 students had to evacuate a local school due to imminent landslide threats, seeking safety on higher ground to gain mobile phone reception and call for help. Authorities, including military personnel, have been deployed to assist with evacuation and provide immediate relief.







Mae Hong Son Governor Chucheep Phongchai reported that the heavy rain has caused widespread floods and landslides across the province, affecting several districts, including Khun Yuam, Pang Ma Pha, Mae La Noi, and the capital district. Efforts are being intensified to assist over 11,000 people affected by the adverse weather.

The Thai Meteorological Department continues to issue warnings for heavy rainfall across northern and northeastern Thailand, which may exacerbate the situation, with more flash floods and landslides expected. Neighboring provinces such as Chiang Rai are also on alert for similar weather-related challenges. (NNT)





































