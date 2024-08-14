Bangkok city councilors endorse relocation of port facilities to ease congestion and air pollution

Bangkok city councilors have endorsed the Transport Ministry’s proposal to relocate the main port facilities from the capital to alleviate urban congestion and air pollution. The plan, spearheaded by five councilors, would transform the current port area into a space for residential, commercial, and retail developments.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri indicated that the ministry is prepared to implement the relocation efficiently, ensuring the repurposed land delivers maximum public benefit. The move is expected to reduce peak-hour traffic and decrease the city’s fine dust pollution.







Addressing concerns about infrastructure in Klong Toey and Yannawa districts, Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga acknowledged the challenges and high costs associated with relocating these established oil depots and refining facilities.

The proposed relocation is part of a strategy to improve urban planning and safety in Bangkok. The government plans to collaborate closely with local agencies and oil companies to ensure the transition includes comprehensive safety measures and emergency response training. (NNT)





































