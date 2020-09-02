Heavy rain in greater Bangkok causes traffic congestion

Commuters in Bangkok were faced with flooded streets and traffic congestion in the morning, after many areas were lashed by heavy rains on Monday’s night. The Meteorological Department warns people in the Central, lower Northern and lower North-Eastern regions to brace for further heavy downpours.







Rain started falling in Bangkok at around 2 a.m. and in the nearby provinces of Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan about an hour later. The rain grew heavier from 5 to 6 a.m., with the average rainfall measured at 139 millimeters. Between 9 and 10 a.m., the average water level in Taling Chan district, Bangkok, was measured at 153.5 millimeters.

Flooded roads resulted in traffic congestion this morning in Bangkok. Many areas were flooded, including the inbound section of Petchakasem road, routes connecting On Nut and Sukhumvit, LatPhrao and Bang Kapi, Srinakarin road and Bearing intersection, as well as other roads in Samut Prakan province.







Meanwhile, a drainpipe burst in the new parliament complex, Sappaya-Saphasathan, causing flooding on the first floor of the building and in its CCTV server room. Elevators had to be switched off for inspection. According to the building’s contractor, some pieces of stone had fallen into the drainpipe, causing it to burst and sending flood water into the building. The damaged areas had now been repaired.

The heavy rainfall in Bangkok and other provinces was brought by a monsoon trough stretching across the central, lower northern and lower northeastern regions.

The Meteorological Department warned people in flood-risk areas in these regions to brace themselves for possible flash flooding and forest run-off. A moderate monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the southern region is also expected to bring rain to the region. (NNT)











