Remaining Thai captives expected to be released by early December

It is believed that the remaining Thai hostages, who were captured during the Israel-Hamas war will be released by early December, said House Speaker and President of Parliament Wan Muhamad Noor Matha while expressing gratitude to all parties involved in coordinating the safe release of Thai captives.

He expressed delight that many Thai hostages have been released and thanked all parties, including Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and other countries, as well as various organizations that contributed to their release. They are in good health and confirmed that they were well taken care of by Hamas, as agreed upon.







The president of parliament said that the remaining 15-16 Thai hostages are expected to be released soon. However, he could not provide further details about the specific individuals or the exact date, as it could impact the ongoing release process for the remaining Thais.

Thailand emphasizes that the Thai workers are not involved in any conflict and are in Israel solely for employment and to support their families. (TNA)



























