Relocated Thai passport office opens in Chiang Mai convention center

Foreign Affairs Ministry officials were on hand to officially open Chiang Mai’s new passport office.

Narong Boonsatheanwong, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs, along with ministry advisor Chaisiri Anaman and Chiang Mai Gov. Charoenrit Sanguansat cut the ribbon on the office inside the Ruang Phung building at the International Convention and Exhibition Center Sept. 23.







The passport office – open since 2005 – was relocated from Chiang Mai City Hall to the convention center. It is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Services available include applications for all types of Thai passports, legalization and assistance for Thais abroad.







