Released Thai hostages express joy after ordeal

BANGKOK, Thailand – Five Thai hostages who were recently released by Hamas expressed their joy at returning home.

They said that they felt like they had been “reborn” and that they had “never given up hope” of returning home someday.

Among them, Pongsak Taenna, released on January 30, described being held in a square room with limited access to sunlight, receiving meals for survival, and being allowed to shower every 4-5 days.







“It’s like being given a new life. I’m so happy. I was always hopeful that someone would help us get out safely,” said Pongsak.

Despite their ordeal, the hostages reported they were not physically harmed. Fellow survivor Bannawat Saetao noted that while conditions were difficult, they maintained their health and supported each other throughout their captivity.

“I feel so much lighter now. While I was there, I was constantly worried, not knowing if I’d ever get to go home. Every day and night I wondered what they might do to us. But they didn’t do anything. Sometimes they even reassured me, saying they wouldn’t hurt us, that we’re Thai,” said Bannawat.



Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiempong Maris Sangiampongsa has visited Israel to meet with the released hostages and Israeli President Isaac Herzog. He sought assistance in securing the release of one remaining Thai hostage and sending the bodies of two deceased Thai nationals back to Thailand.

The minister emphasized Thailand’s commitment to humanitarian efforts.

The released hostages are expected to return to Thailand within a week following medical evaluations. Their return date is anticipated to be confirmed on Feb. 3. (TNA)































