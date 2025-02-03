Digital Minister responds to senate inquiry, cybercrime prevention decree expected to be enforced in February

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Prasert Jantararuangthong, responded to a Senate inquiry regarding cybercrime issues. He revealed that the Cybercrime Prevention and Suppression Emergency Decree is expected to be officially enforced in February. He also reported that the AOC Center continues to receive 3,000 complaints per day, with financial damages reduced by 40%. Additionally, a new mobile application is being developed to identify callers.

During a Senate meeting chaired by General Kriengkrai Srirak, Senator Suthon Klakankhai raised a written question regarding efforts to combat online fraud through social media and telecommunications services. Minister Prasert responded that the Cabinet had approved amendments to the Emergency Decree on Measures for the Prevention and Suppression of Technological Crimes in January. The decree is currently undergoing a final legal review and is expected to be published in the Royal Gazette by February.







Key Provisions of the Decree:

-Banks must report financial transactions to the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) to expedite compensation for victims.

-Penalties for buying, selling, or disclosing personal information for commercial purposes.

-Telecommunications providers, financial institutions, and social media platforms (such as Facebook and Twitter) must take responsibility for cybercrime damages if they fail to maintain security.

“This decree includes provisions to ensure quicker refunds for victims. Banks must report financial transactions to AMLO, and once verified, the refund process will be expedited. Victims will also be able to submit claims directly to AMLO. Furthermore, if telecom operators fail to prevent fraudulent messages, they will be held accountable,” Prasert explained.



Stronger Cybercrime Measures

In response to concerns about online gambling, Minister Prasert said the issue would be further reviewed. Regarding fraudulent SIM card usage (“mule SIMs”), authorities are monitoring multiple SIM card owners, requiring telecom service providers and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to verify ownership. If a user makes over 100 calls per day without valid reasons, the SIM card may be deactivated.

“Currently, fraudulent SIM cards cost around 10,000 baht, while fraudulent corporate bank accounts cost hundreds of thousands of baht. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society is working with the Ministry of Commerce to track and take action against such activities,” Prasert stated.

Since the establishment of the AOC Center (Anti-Online Crime Center 1441), the hotline has received 3,000 daily complaints. Although the volume remains high, financial losses have reportedly dropped by 40%.







New Cybersecurity Initiatives

To enhance long-term protection, the government is developing a caller identification application to help users verify incoming calls. Additionally, the AOC Center operates 24/7 and collaborates with the Anti-Fake News Center, which handles over one million fake news cases per month.

Prasert emphasized that online platforms must implement stronger security measures. If they fail to do so, they may be held accountable for any resulting damages. (TNA)































