Rehabilitation plan of Thai Airways International is a must

At the Blue Room, Outer Santi Maitri Building, Government House, following the ‘social-distancing’ cabinet meeting, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha disclosed that the cabinet has yet to discuss the rehabilitation of Thai Airways International Public Co., ltd.

According to the Prime Minister, Thai Airways International rehabilitation plan must be carefully implemented as it concerns a number of laws. State Enterprise Policy Commission is now drafting the plan to be proposed to Ministry of Transport.



The rehabilitation plan has to go through a number of process before being submitted to the cabinet. The Prime Minister reiterated that the rehabilitation plan must be complete and comprehensive, and cooperation will be required from both internal and external stakeholders, as well as the labor union, to comply with the plan in order for the company to continue its operation and minimize the impact on over ten thousand of staffs. According to the Prime Minister, there is still no discussion on loan guarantee for the rehabilitation of Thai Airways International. He added that other state enterprises will also undergo the rehabilitation process. – May 12, 2020 (Thaigov.go.th)











