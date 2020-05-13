Thai PM wants staggered hours to continue for traffic sake

BANGKOK – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered officials to study permanent staggered hours after the end of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic because the policy could help ease traffic congestion.

Staggered hours, working from home and learning from home could remain in the future to solve traffic problems, he said. He assigned the Education Ministry and the Ministry of Higher Education Science Research and Innovation to study staggered school hours for the purpose.







According to the prime minister, governmental organizations have introduced staggered working hours which start at 7.30am, 8.30am and 9.30am.

“Teaching for the subjects that may allow students to study at home will reduce travel time to schools and have impacts on parents’ trips to send their children to schools,” Gen Prayut said.

“School hours will be arranged appropriately with the ages of students… It will be another new normal way of life.”

Gen Prayut said that the beginning of the new school term was still scheduled on July 1 but the government was monitoring the situation of the disease.

“I want schools to open. But what if the disease spreads again? This must also be considered,” the prime minister said. (TNA)











