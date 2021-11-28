Registration open for Pfizer and Moderna jabs at Bangkok Bang Sue Grand Station

Bang Sue Grand Station Vaccination Center announced that from November 26, the center will only offer Pfizer and Moderna jabs as 1st, 2nd and 3rd doses, depending on what is available on the day.

Those who insist on receiving the AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines must make a request before the appointment day.

Teenagers aged 12 – 18 will receive only the Pfizer vaccine.







To register for vaccination, recipients can do so via 4 mobile operator platforms as follows:

– AIS – www.ais.th/vaccine

– TRUE – dial *707# or visit https://vaccine.trueid.net/

– DTAC – through DTAC application or visit https://app.dtac.co.th/vaccine/index.html

– NT – https://covid19vaccine.ntplc.co.th/CVC/home



























