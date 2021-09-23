Registration of personal cars for commercial use in Thailand could start in October

Thailand’s Department of Land Transport (DLT) has announced that it is preparing to issue regulations enabling people to register their personal cars for commercial use.







Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said these regulations will help increase people’s income and confirmed that the preparations will be completed this month, with registration starting in October.



He said the DLT is expected to issue regulations, including service fares, which will be based on distance, time and other charges, such as during rush hours or at night, and application approval, in to ensure application based service providers are reliable and ready to operate the business after qualifying, such as by having a system to identify drivers, routes and fares.







In addition, personal cars must display a logo to prove that they are registered for commercial use, car engines or electric car drivetrains must be measured and be in line with certain standards and drivers must have a driving license, pass a criminal background check and have insurance to protect passengers. (NNT)



























