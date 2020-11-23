Refreshing sceneries of national parks and waterfalls in Thailand

November is a prime time to visit national parks. The rains that filled up waterfalls had subsided, leaving the forests and fields lush with greens. Here are some selected national parks that are beckoning with their spectacularly refreshing sceneries.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park, Phitsanulok – With most areas in Phitsanulok and some in Phetchabun, this mountainous national park offers a spectacular spread of its innate nature. From their unique Lan Hin Pum rock formation which is a famous viewpoint to myriads of waterfalls, wildlife, fauna, and flora. For an easy access, one may drive along the Highway 2331 to see the park’s highlights including the aforementioned viewpoint and a few close-by waterfalls.

Phu Kradueng National Park, Loei – Located on the high plateaux of Loei province northeast of Thailand, Phu Kradueng National Park, with its vast space, high elevations and good numbers of waterfalls, is one of the best known and most coveted national parks in Thailand. Visitors come here for a hearty hike amidst nature while also being amazed by their otherworldly sandstone formations. The park has its annual opening period, from October until end of May of each year.

Doi Inthanon National Park, Chiang Mai – The lush highlands of Chiang Mai is home for this much-beloved national park, with Doi Inthanon being the Kingdom’s highest peak. Its wild and evergreen cloud forest, pine trees, and some cold-climes plantations aside, this national park is a haven of avifauna, and deemed as one of the best places in Thailand for bird-watching. Kew Mae Pan Nature Trail – a circular hiking route that goes along many spectacular highlights – is scheduled to open in November to end of May each year.

Khao Yai National Park, Nakhon Ratchasima – Sprawling over four provinces in Thailand’s central plateau (Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, Nakhon Nayok, and Saraburi), KhaoYai National Park is massive with magnificent layers of mountains and uncountable amount of wildlife and natural wonders. One can spend not days, but weeks, or even months to cover only a fraction of it. Be mindful and considerate while there. This is natural wildlife habitat and we should always be respectful.









Khao Luang National Park, Nakhon Si Thammarat – Located in Nakhon Si Thammarat province south of Thailand with influences from the two sides of the seas, this park is horticulturally unique. The lush, mountainous areas give the place perennial lushness and fresh air, not to mention the spectacular sights of greens that envelope the whole sceneries. Highlights include some renowned waterfalls such as Krung Ching Waterfall and Phrom Lok Waterfall.







Loading…











