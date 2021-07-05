Reducing travel suggested to control spread and viral mutations in Thailand

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) has noted that the COVID-19 situation has been aggravated by viral mutations since April, with the spread of the Delta variant.

DDC deputy director-general Dr. Sophon Iamsirsithavorn said, although the initial outbreak was in the Bangkok area, it has spread to the capital’s perimeter and in crowded places, such as factories. The infection has entered communities and more households.







He said the main measures, which can help contain the outbreak, are to reduce mobility, reduce travel and reduce the risk of getting infected in workplaces. Other measures include not eating at food outlets.







Dr. Sophon added that an order will be placed for 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, in addition to procurement of Sinovac and AstraZeneca. It’s necessary to negotiate a faster pace of delivery, as the company says the vaccine will be delivered around the fourth quarter of this year. (NNT)



















