Red Cross Bazaar raises 10 million baht during 3-day event at Siam Paragon in Bangkok

The 56th Diplomatic Red Cross Bazaar reportedly raised 10 million baht during its three-day event at Siam Paragon in Bangkok.

Khan Prachuabmoh, Director of the Thai Red Cross Society’s Fundraising Bureau, stated that about 10 million baht was raised for charity through the annual global shopping bazaar which was held from February 25-28, 2023. The annual event enticed shoppers with a diverse variety of low-cost products from around the world, including food, consumer goods, apparel, accessories, and household decorations.







Aside from these businesses and food stalls, the bazaar also hosted a raffle for those who wanted to try their luck. The raffle winners will be announced on its Facebook page on March 21.

The event is a major success, with Thai and international products selling out quickly. The Thai Red Cross said that the money will be donated to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital and charitable health nonprofits to make healthcare services more accessible to less fortunate individuals. (NNT)



























