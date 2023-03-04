E-guidebook ‘Muslim Friendly & Gastronomy Tourism Routes’ unveiled to promote self-drive traveling in southern countries

Thailand’s Department of Tourism has developed an electronic guidebook titled ‘Muslim Friendly & Gastronomy Tourism Routes’ for self-drive tourism in 14 provinces of southern Thailand, as well as Malaysia, Singapore, and Batam Island in Indonesia.

The guidebook is composed of two “routes,” or types of attractions:

‘Muslim Friendly Tourism Route’ will lead travelers to the best places for Muslim tourists to visit without conflicting with Islamic law. In addition, they can stop by to experience Muslim culture, food, and activities; ‘Gastronomy Route’ presents general tourist attractions. It also offers information on popular restaurants in each location. The tourists can experience the culture of the local people through their meals.

Within the e-book, tourists will find all sorts of beneficial information, such as attractions, restaurants, and border-crossing procedures.

The e-book "Muslim Friendly & Gastronomy Tourism Routes" can be downloaded via http://www.transconsult.co.th/…/mobile/index.html…. (PRD)




























