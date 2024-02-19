Ready-to-drink fresh milk prices approved to increase

The Department of Internal Trade has approved price increases for six producers of milk and dairy products.

These changes are set to take effect within 1-2 weeks, following the depletion of old stock.

The price hike affects six brands of popular fresh milk, including UHT milk, pasteurized milk, sterilized milk, and bottled milk in sizes ranging from 180-225 milliliters, with an average increase of 0.50 baht per bottle or carton.







Meanwhile, 1-liter fresh milk is adjusted upward by an average of 2.50 baht per carton or bottle.

This adjustment follows the announcement by the Milk Board to increase the price of raw milk from 20.50 baht per kilogram to 22.75 baht per kilogram, an increase of 2.25 baht per kilogram, to assist farmers, which consequently raises production costs for ready-to-drink milk producers.







However, retail milk products will continue to be sold at their current prices due to existing inventory, with expectations of new prices being implemented within 1-2 weeks.

Meanwhile, the remaining 2-3 producers are still under consideration by the Department of Internal Trade. Once all necessary information is gathered, adjustments to prices according to production costs may be permitted. (TNA)































