PM distributes land lease agreements for state properties to residents in Nong Wua So, Udon Thani

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, accompanied by Minister of Defense Sutin Klungsang, has led a ceremony in Nong Wua So district, Udon Thani province, to distribute land lease agreements for state properties. The agreements, part of the “Nong Wua So Model” project, allow local residents to legalize their residence on state land and enable these leases to serve as collateral for loans, thus supporting their livelihoods.







The event held at the field outside the Nong Wua So District Office resulted in 434 people receiving lease agreements. This action stems from a Cabinet resolution on September 26, 2023, endorsing the examination and precise distribution of state lands managed by the military but not in use to allow the public, especially for farming purposes, access to these lands.

The “Nong Wua So Model” is part of a broader effort by the government to address housing and agricultural issues, seeking to reduce social disparities and enhance the quality of life for the citizens. The project involves surveying and mapping state lands used by the military, such as artillery practice fields, to identify areas that can be leased to the public for residential and agricultural purposes.







A total of 901 cases involving 1,386 plots were processed for verification and boundary demarcation, with 871 cases and 1,341 plots successfully integrated into the project. The rental rates were set to accommodate both residential and agricultural uses, with special rates designed to make land access affordable.

To date, 434 lease agreements covering 584 plots have been completed under the project, supporting both the living and farming needs of the local population in Udon Thani province. (NNT)





































