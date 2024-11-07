Justice Minister calls mother who locks drug-addicted son in makeshift cell, promises best possible care

BURIRUM, Thailand – Thai authorities intervened after a mother in northeastern Thailand built a prison-like room in her house to confine her drug-addicted son upon his release from rehabilitation, highlighting the country’s ongoing struggle with substance abuse, Nov 7.

Sarapee, 64, constructed the monitored cell in her home in Nang Rong district, Buriram province, to house her 42-year-old son, who has a history of methamphetamine addiction and online gambling. The son had previously threatened her life and damaged property, including driving a car into their house last October.



So, she sent him to rehab, but she was afraid that he would relapse and start using drugs again, as she had sent him to rehab more than 10 times before, and he always returned to his old habits.

“I want him in there because it’s safe for him and safe for me and other villagers in the neighbourhood,” Sarapee said showing reporters the small room equipped with CCTV cameras and basic amenities.







“I just want him to recover. I’ll feed him and let him sleep, that’s all,” she said.

Justice Minister Pol. Col. Tawee Sodsong has ordered relevant drug officials to go to the area to find a solution with the family. He video called the mother to reassure her of the government’s support. He promised to provide the best possible care and to use this case as a study to find ways to help others. He believes the mother loves her son and has promised to help her son recover and return to a normal life.

Buriram health authorities have arranged to transfer the son to Nakhon Ratchasima Rajanagarindra Psychiatric Hospital for professional treatment. There will be ongoing monitoring of his condition to ensure the long-term success of his treatment.

The Region 3 Narcotics Control Office Director emphasized that family support and community vigilance are crucial in drug prevention, noting that village heads and health volunteers play vital roles in long-term solutions.

The case comes as Thailand implements urgent measures to combat drug addiction nationwide, with neighboring Chaiyaphum province serving as a model for comprehensive drug control programs. (TNA)









































