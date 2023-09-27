Random inspections on foreigners doing restricted jobs in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chonburi

The Department of Employment has been actively cracking down on foreigners doing jobs they are legally barred from.

Mr. Pairoj Chotikasatien, the Director-General of the Department of Employment, revealed that the media had recently highlighted the concerns of Thai vendors who encountered foreigners engaging in various forms of trade within local markets.







These activities included food vending and establishing businesses in key commercial areas in Thailand, seemingly encroaching on the job opportunities of Thai citizens. Food vending is among 27 restricted jobs for foreigners under the law.

The Department of Employment has actively investigated "job snatching" involving foreign laborers and migrant workers without work permits.







This effort was carried out in collaboration with relevant agencies, including immigration authorities, tourist police, local police, and the Department of Provincial Administration.

Random inspections were carried out in vital economic zones, such as Yaowarat, Huai Khwang, Ratchaprasong Intersection in Bangkok and provinces with a significant foreign population, including Nonthaburi, Chiang Mai, Chonburi, Nakhon Pathom, and Ranong.

As a result, in the 2023 fiscal year, a total of 53,732 businesses that hired foreign laborers were inspected, leading to legal action against 1,587 employers and checks on 528,683 foreign individuals, resulting in cases against 3,464 people.

The nationality breakdown of these cases includes Myanmar nationals at 1,850, Cambodians at 636, Laotians at 562, Vietnamese at 145, and 271 individuals from other countries. In total, there were 1,634 cases of foreigners doing the prohibited jobs.







The top five provinces with the highest number of employers and foreign workers violating labor regulations were Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Chonburi, and Nonthaburi.

The most common restricted job categories found were street vendors, hairdressers, motorcycle drivers, masseurs, and tour guides. (TNA)














