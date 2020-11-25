Rallies in Thailand have no effects to domestic and international investment

Ongoing anti-government demonstrations have not affected investment in the country because the government is coping well with them, said Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow.







Mr Supattanapong said investors were aware that the government was able to cope with rallies and ensure national order and demonstrators had not caused any severe damage to investment projects.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

He said he met some investors earlier and representatives of the US-ASEAN Business Council would meet Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House on a scheduled day.







“Meetings with investors bring good opportunities and show that they are interested in investing in Thailand,” Mr Supattanapong said.

Thailand attracted foreign investors and was ready to welcome investment in many fields including new industries, he said.

Standard & Poor’s maintained its rating for Thailand regarding the present and future situations of the country, Mr Supattanapong said. (TNA)











