Rainstorm blamed for Bangkok Don Mueang airport building collapse

The management of Airports of Thailand blamed a rainstorm for the collapse of a terminal at Don Mueang airport yesterday.

AOT vice president Ronakorn Chalermsanyakorn said a heavy downpour from a rainstorm in the evening of April 18 overloaded the gutters of the Service Hall that stood north of Terminal 1. The excessive weight of water caused a wall of the Service Hall to partially collapse but the main structure of the building was intact, he said.



No one was injured and there was not an impact on passenger services, Mr Ronakorn said.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob ordered AOT to form a committee to find facts about the incident and report findings later.







The Service Hall was completed in June 2020 to serve tour groups and help relieve crowding at Terminal 1. It had not been opened because COVID-19 limited the number of travelers at Don Mueang airport. (TNA)

































