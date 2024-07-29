Rainfall increasing across Thailand, heavy rain in some areas of eastern region

The Meteorological Department reports that rainfall is increasing across Thailand and warns of heavy rain in some areas of the eastern region, which may lead to flash floods and landslides. The monsoon trough is passing over the upper northern part of Thailand and the upper part of Laos, extending to a low-pressure area over the upper part of Vietnam. Additionally, a moderate southwest monsoon continues to cover the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. These conditions are causing increased rainfall in Thailand, with some areas experiencing very heavy rain.







The public in these areas should be cautious of heavy to very heavy rainfall and accumulated rain, which could cause flash floods and landslides, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying regions. Extra caution is advised when traveling through areas with thunderstorms.

For the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to be around 2 meters high. In the Andaman Sea and the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to be 1-2 meters high, with waves exceeding 2 meters in thunderstorm areas. Mariners in these regions are advised to proceed with caution and avoid navigating in areas with thunderstorms.





















































