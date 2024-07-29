Social media buzzes over strange cloud formation resembling tsunami wave in Sisaket

A Facebook user with the handle “Su Per Armer” posted an intriguing photo in the group “Cloud Lovers Club,” showcasing a bizarre cloud formation that resembles a giant wave on July 29. The post was captioned with the words, “Amazing today.”







The image quickly gained attention, attracting numerous comments from netizens who marveled at its beauty and uniqueness. Many noted the cloud’s resemblance to a tsunami wave, yet found it stunning and unusual. Others shared similar photos of the cloud formation, confirming that the phenomenon was observed in Sisaket Province.

The unusual cloud shape sparked widespread admiration and curiosity, becoming a trending topic among cloud enthusiasts and general viewers alike.





































