BEM to begin ‘MRT Orange Line’ west construction in August

Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc (BEM) is set to commence construction on the west side of the MRT Orange Line as early as August this year, following a joint venture agreement with the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) and Ch Karnchang Plc (CK) for the project’s design and civil works. The project, which stretches from Bang Khun Non to Suwinthawong, is estimated at a cost of 143 billion baht.

The company has outlined a six-year construction timeline, aiming for completion from Bang Khun Non to the Thailand Cultural Center by 2030. The detailed plan includes initial design and exploration in the first year, followed by excavation over the next three years, and concluding with construction in the final two years.







BEM Chairman Phongsarit Tantisuvanitchkul announced that the necessary permissions to enter the construction site are expected by the end of this week. He added that arrangements have been made for workers, materials, and machinery to begin relocating public utilities at the site upon receipt of the authorization.







Further developments include the setup of a train signal system and the procurement of trains for the Orange Line’s east side—extending from the Thailand Cultural Center to Suwinthawong—scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027.

The MRTA also plans to enhance the cultural appeal of the Orange Line, incorporating graphic art at certain stations to reflect Thai culture and local histories. This includes artwork at the Thailand Cultural Centre station that represents Thai culture, at the MRTA station depicting the company’s history, and at the Ramkhamhaeng station showcasing local life. (NNT)





































