Pure Heart Foundation donates wheelchair to teacher with disabilities in Don Mueang

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Pure Heart Foundation, in cooperation with the “People’s Station” program on Thai PBS, visited Don Mueang district to provide support to a local resident living with diabetes and kidney disease. The foundation donated a wheelchair to Wanicha Yodnamkham, a 40-year-old schoolteacher with a mobility disability.

Wanicha lost her right leg due to complications from diabetes and undergoes dialysis three times a week for kidney disease. Despite these challenges, she continues to teach at a nearby school. Her previous wheelchair had become damaged and unusable, limiting her ability to move independently. With limited financial resources, she reached out to the television program for help.







After reviewing her situation, the Pure Heart Foundation, led by President Thienrat Nawamawat, provided a new wheelchair to ease daily living and help relieve the strain on her household. The donation is expected to support her mobility needs and help her continue working and managing her routine with greater comfort and safety.

The foundation stated that its outreach efforts will continue to support people with disabilities and those facing difficult circumstances, reaffirming its goal of improving lives and providing practical assistance to those in need across the community. (NNT)



































