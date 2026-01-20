EC finalizes overseas voting arrangements for 2026 Parliamentary Election and Referendum

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Election Commission (EC), in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Thailand Post, and the Royal Thai Police (RTP), has finalized preparations for overseas voting in the upcoming parliamentary election and national referendum. Eligible Thai citizens abroad can vote from January 19 to 30, 2026, in person, via mobile units, or by postal ballot, depending on their registered method.







The MFA, through the Department of Consular Affairs, Thai embassies, consulates-general, and Thai Trade and Economic Offices, has arranged venues, staffing, and support services to ensure the voting process runs smoothly and is accessible to Thai nationals overseas.

Ballots for the election of members of the House of Representatives will be returned to Thailand for counting. The EC, together with consular offices, Thailand Post, and the RTP, will manage the secure delivery of ballots to 400 constituency election committees. Counting of these ballots is scheduled for February 8, 2026.



Referendum ballots, however, will be counted abroad at designated Thai embassies, consulates-general, or other authorized locations. Counting will begin after voting in Thailand closes at 5:00 p.m. on February 8 and must be completed within 48 hours.

The ECT is urging all eligible Thai voters overseas to follow the guidelines and schedules announced by their local Thai embassy or consulate. Additional information is available at www.ect.go.th or via the ECT hotline at 1444. (NNT)



































