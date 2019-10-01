Public warned against growing cannabis without official permission

Bangkok – The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) has warned members of the public that they are not allowed to grow cannabis plants in their homes without official permission.

After Thailand officially legalized the use of cannabis for medical purposes in February this year, authorities have found people illegally growing marijuana plants in 11 provinces, including in Suphan Buri, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Panom, Chumphon, Nan, Phrae, Nakhon Ratchasima, Surin, Sa Kaeo and most recently in Chiang Mai. A total of 7,537 marijuana plants have been confiscated.

The ONCB Secretary-General, Niyom Termsrisuk, said the government’s legalization of cannabis does not mean that the general public can grow marijuana plants without official permission. Cannabis remains illegal under the law. People or organisations are required to seek permission from the government if they wish to possess, grow, distribute or sell cannabis.

Currently, 11 organizations have been authorized by the Food and Drug Association (FDA) to grow marijuana plants. Patients seeking cannabis based medical treatment are advised to see a doctor, as 26 hospitals nationwide are permitted to provide such treatment.