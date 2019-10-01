Campaign launched to clean up Chao Phraya River

Bangkok – As part of a new campaign that calls for UNESCO to register the Chao Phraya River as a Cultural Heritage landmark, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is encouraging vendors at Pak Khlong Talard market to refrain from dumping garbage into it.

Vendors and members of the public at the market are being encouraged to dispose of garbage at designated places and not release waste water or trash into the river.

The World Monuments Fund declared the Chao Phraya River as one of 28 Cultural Heritage sites last year and called for an end to garbage in the river, especially from Saphan Phut Bridge to Phra Pin Klao Bridge covering a distance of nearly five kilometers.

Singhachai Thiansinghadej, the general manager of Yod Phimarn market in Pak Khlong Talard area, said the market area produces about 30 tons of garbage daily, mostly rotten vegetables, fruits and flowers. The market collects the garbage twice a day, in the morning and in the evening, for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s garbage trucks to pick up. The market vendors have cooperated well by keeping the market clean, properly handling the garbage and definitely not dumping it into the river.