Bodies of students killed in road accident returned to Si Sa Ket

Si Sa Ket – The bodies of 12 students from Si Sa Ket Technical College killed when the pickup truck in which they were traveling overturned on a roadway, have been returned to their home province by the Ruamkatanyu Foundation and Poh Teck Tung Foundation. Their saddened parents and relatives received the bodies.

Fourteen students were killed and four others were injured in the road accident last month. Of that total, 12 were Si Sa Ket natives whose bodies were returned to their home province.

Deputy Provincial Governor Phermsak Chaweerak, Provincial Permanent Secretary Nop Phongphaladisai, Si Sa Ket Technical College Director, Aksornsilp Keomahawong and teachers also waited along with family members to receive the dead bodies. The college director placed blue and white wreaths on the coffins.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his condolences over the deaths of the students who had been trained in Samut Prakarn. He commented that a measure to strictly prohibit pickup trucks from carrying passengers on the open cargo tray had earlier been proposed for safety reasons.