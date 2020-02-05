Public Health Ministry to seek information on South Korean virus case, returning from Thailand

BANGKOK – Thai Public Health Ministry is cooperating with South Korean health authorities to seek information on a South Korean coronavirus patient, who returned from Thailand on Jan 19.





Thanarak Palipat, Deputy Director-General of the Disease Control Department said Thai authorities are cooperating with South Korean health authorities for more details to find the facts for disease control.

The transmission between travelers was possible, he said. However, he confirmed that Thailand had strong surveillance system and transmission in the country was limited.

The 42-year-old Korean woman showed symptoms six days after returning from Thailand on Jan 19. She is the 16th confirmed novel coronavirus in South Korea.

But the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was too early to conclude whether the patient contracted the virus while staying in Thailand.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Thailand stood at 19 in total and eight cases have been fully recovered and discharged from hospital.