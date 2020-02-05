PM: Govt takes long-term measures to tackle air pollution

BANGKOK – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has reiterated that his government is carrying out long-term measures to tackle the hazardous PM2.5 air pollution.





Prayut said the government had already begun working on the long-term masterplan step by step. All measures must be taken gradually, otherwise they would cause problems in people’s daily life, he said.

In his previous comments, Prayut said under the masterplan the government pressed ahead development of the electric rail network and replacement of diesel-powered public buses.

The government has also considered a ban on personal car use in affected areas.

High levels of hazardous ultra-fine PM2.5 dust particles have prompted Bangkok authorities to order three-day suspension of railway, high-rise and road constructions from Tuesday to Friday.

Proposing a green solution to the unhealthy smog, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives (MOAC) will hand out air purifying plants to the public.

Six types of plants including spider ivy and fern will be given on Sunday at the launch of the program, Green City by MOAC.