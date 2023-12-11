NACC gathers public opinions on 10,000-baht digital money handout scheme

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is taking steps to monitor and gather public opinions regarding the government’s 10,000-baht digital money handout scheme. The agency is set to hold a public hearing to evaluate the government’s management of this contentious project, gathering insights from both the public and experts in related fields for analysis.

The NACC’s scrutiny comes in response to the government’s announcement of a loan bill to fund the digital money handout scheme. The commission intends to closely monitor the government’s actions related to this loan.







The NACC said it has already obtained and reviewed documents related to the scheme and conducted interviews with various state officials responsible for its implementation, including personnel from the Ministry of Finance, the Revenue Department, the Comptroller General’s Department, and other experts.

There are lingering uncertainties about the scheme’s feasibility, particularly concerning the source of the 500 million baht funding and the distribution mechanism for the funds to the population.







Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin acknowledged that the timeline for the Council of State’s response to questions regarding the 500-billion-baht loan for the scheme is uncertain. Nonetheless, he expressed confidence that the scheme could still proceed as planned, with implementation slated for May.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed that a draft of the loan bill had been submitted for inspection by the Council of State. If the council raises no objections, the bill will be submitted to the House for deliberation and enactment into law. (NNT)



























