Pub-like restaurants become hotspots for Bangkok COVID-19 clusters

Health officials have identified pub-like restaurants and densely populated dorms as infection hotspots in Bangkok, as the official number of new COVID-19 cases today exceeded 8,000, excluding self-tests at home.

The Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention (IUDC) is calling for the general public to refrain from visiting high-risk venues including poorly ventilated and densely populated areas.







Dr. Suthat Chottanapund, Director of the IUDC, said a high number of new cases in Bangkok are linked to pup-like restaurants and densely populated flats and dorms. He recommended those who live in densely populated residences be cautious and take preventative measures seriously.



People who have recently traveled back from other provinces are now encouraged to monitor for symptoms for 14 days, and to take an antigen test whenever they experience symptoms. Those who test positive should call the 1330 hotline to manage their treatment and isolation arrangement.







The official number of new COVID-19 cases continues to increase after the New Year holidays, with today’s figure at 8,167 and 14 deaths. This official figure does not include positive results from antigen tests, reportedly around 1,000 today.

The number of new cases in Bangkok alone was at 989 cases today, with 3 deaths. The IUDC is also asking unvaccinated people to get their jabs as quickly as possible, and asking venues to strictly adhere to the Covid Free Setting guideline. Venues that fail to comply with the guideline may have their permits revoked. The general public is encouraged to report negligence by businesses to the IUDC. (NNT)



























