Private sector backs Phuket crypto sandbox initiative

BANGKOK, Thailand – Gulf BINANCE predicts a bright future for the digital asset business in 2025, supported by Bitcoin’s cyclical surge, U.S. policies under Trump, and Thai government interest in cryptocurrency.

Nirun Fuwattananukul, CEO of Gulf BINANCE, highlighted that Bitcoin typically experiences significant growth every four years, with 2025 marking another potential peak. Coupled with Donald Trump’s pro-digital asset policies, global adoption of cryptocurrencies is expected to grow.







The Thai government is also exploring the use of digital currency in Phuket as a pilot sandbox initiative to boost the economy. However, approval from the Bank of Thailand (BOT) is crucial, as concerns over money laundering and economic risks remain. Gulf BINANCE supports a cautious but timely approach to implementation to avoid economic disruptions while keeping pace with other countries.



The demographic of digital asset investors in Thailand has expanded across all age groups, with increasing interest due to stock market volatility. BINANCE TH saw Thai user registrations grow tenfold and trading volumes soar thirtyfold in the past year, with Bitcoin reaching an all-time high of over $100,000 in November 2024, boosting the total digital currency market value to over $3 trillion.

To kickstart 2025, BINANCE TH will host a major event, “Street of the Future”, showcasing global crypto projects, Web3 technologies, and immersive experiences. The event aims to prepare Thai society for a financial future where digital assets become a global mainstream and empower users with transparent ownership and innovation in the Web3 era. (TNA)

































