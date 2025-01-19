Thailand stands firm on Myanmar with ASEAN Consensus

LANGKAWI, Malaysia – H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, attended the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (AMM Retreat) in Langkawi, Malaysia on 19 January.

The ASEAN FMs reaffirmed their support for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025 under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” particularly on the ASEAN Community building and the development of Strategic Plans to implement theASEAN Community Vision 2045.







The FM reaffirmed Thailand’s readiness to continue advancing cooperation in sustainable development and green agenda, as well as in support of Chairmanship priorities particularly on economic integration, human security and combatting transnational issues such as online scams, drug trafficking, and transboundary haze.

On Myanmar, the Meeting reiterated that the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) remains the main reference for ASEAN in finding peaceful and durable solutions to the situation. The FM reassured Thailand’s support for Malaysia’s efforts on Myanmar, as well as for the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar, Tan Sri Othman Hashim. (MFA)







































