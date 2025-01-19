Will Robinson’s ‘Thailand Amazing Thailand’ celebrates 10 Years of The Isan Project

BANGKOK, Thailand – Will Robinson’s latest cinematic masterpiece, Thailand Amazing Thailand, premiered during a private screening luncheon attended by esteemed guests, including former Minister of Tourism and Sports, Weerasak Kowsurat. Hosted at the Hyatt Regency Hotel recently, the event also marked the 10th anniversary of The Isan Project, Robinson’s ground-breaking initiative that fuses traditional Thai music with contemporary Western sounds.







Robinson’s new film is an artistic journey through Thailand’s stunning landscapes, vibrant festivals, and rich cultural heritage. With its enthralling adventures and original music, the film showcases the beauty and spirit of Thailand like never before. Guests at the premiere lauded Robinson’s dedication and passion, noting the deep emotional resonance of his work and its ability to capture the essence of the country.

The Isan Project began a decade ago when British producer Will Robinson travelled to Northeast Thailand in search of authentic Isan sounds. This exploration led to the creation of a unique musical fusion, blending handmade Thai instruments with Western beats. Over the years, Robinson has collaborated with over 500 artists, bringing Isan’s vibrant music and dance to global audiences, including a memorable performance in the streets of New York.

Timed to celebrate the project’s 10-year milestone, Thailand Amazing Thailand offers viewers a visual and auditory feast. The film features breathtaking locations explored by Robinson and showcases several of the 25 songs he has written and recorded. Among these are This Is the Moment, Flowers of Thailand, I Love Isan, Where the Eagles Fly, Amazing Thailand Dance with Me, and the title track, Thailand Amazing Thailand.

Speaking at the premiere, Weerasak Kowsurat praised Robinson’s work, saying, “Thailand’s tourism has always been celebrated for its beauty through the eyes and the delicious taste of Thai local foods. Will Robinson adds our local sounds of music and instruments, creating songs beautifully mixed to reflect his feelings and experiences from many decades in Thailand. This is truly amazing, and we are so proud of these results that elevate our spirits to new heights.”



Robinson expressed his gratitude and joy, stating, “Over the last 10 years, I’ve discovered what happiness truly is. I’m planning another ten years filled with so much to look forward to, so many things to enjoy, and the best food in the world. Thank you, Thailand, and to the amazing people who helped me write and record music and create these films.” He also acknowledged key collaborators, including Daniel Ryan, Erik Hargrove, Sonna Rele, Errol Reid, Ted Nilsson, Livingstone Brown, Mr. Tae, Pui Duangpon, and Pongpitan Tuwatchai.

Described by many as the legacy of The Isan Project, Thailand Amazing Thailand is now available for viewing on The Isan Project’s YouTube channel, offering a remarkable celebration of Thailand’s culture, music, and scenic beauty.

































