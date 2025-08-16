Princess Sirivannavari Showcases Exquisite Thai Boromphiman Dress at Heritage Exhibition

BANGKOK, Thailand – Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya was attired in a Thai Boromphiman dress, featuring the “Dancing angels ” motif, dyed with natural lac pigment and adorned with a three-tier krua choeng border, meticulously woven by Master Weeratham Trakulgernthai

The ensemble was showcased at the exhibition “Chud Thai : Dressing the Nation in Heritage” at the Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles, within the Grand Palace.

The dress was tailored by National Artist Tirapan Vannarat of the Tirapan couture house. (NNT)











































