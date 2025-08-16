AIHM awards scholarships to Education Ministry staff, launches business administration pathway program

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Asian Institute of Hospitality and Hotel Management (AIHM) has awarded executive program scholarships to personnel from the Ministry of Education during a ceremony at its new education center in Thailand. The event also welcomed the launch of AIHM’s Business Administration program, created to prepare students for university studies overseas.

The scholarships were granted to staff involved in education development, with the head of the Educational Quality Development Group under the Office of the Private Education Commission, accepting on their behalf. The program supports professional growth and strengthens academic standards within Thailand’s education sector.







Alongside the scholarship presentation, the AIHM unveiled its Business Administration program, designed as a pathway for students seeking higher education in countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and Canada. Delivered in partnership with the NCUK Institute, the program provides academic preparation aligned with international university requirements.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Panthep Larpkesorn, Director of the Bilateral Unit within the Ministry of Education, as well as representatives from the UK Embassy and NCUK, who formally inaugurated the new program. (NNT)



































