Prime Minister’s Export Awards Ceremony honors outstanding Thai businesses

Srettha Thavisin, the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, chaired the 31st Prime Minister’s Export Award 2023 ceremony at the Government House.

The event honored entrepreneurs for excellence in exporting goods and services under their brands, innovatively applying the BCG Economy Model, and aligning with the SDGs for sustainable development.







The Prime Minister bestowed a total of 40 awards to exceptional exporters. These included 6 for outstanding export businesses, 10 for excellent Thai brands, 7 for outstanding BCG businesses, 7 for exceptional Thai designed products, 4 for exceptional service businesses including hospitals and specialized medical centers, digital content, and software, and printing and packaging businesses. Additionally, 2 awards were given for outstanding products from the “One Tambon One Product” (OTOP) initiative and 4 for exceptional Halal products.









The Prime Minister congratulated the awardees and remarked on the ever-changing and volatile global economic and trade environment. He stressed the importance of the export sector in generating significant income for Thailand and serving as a crucial cog in the country’s economic growth. The Prime Minister stated that the government promotes ’soft power’ policies through a National Soft Power Strategy Committee.







This aims to harness and elevate the potential of Thai people with high skill levels and to explore new markets in 11 industrial sectors. The policies are designed to continue the pursuit of Carbon Neutrality as a sustainable development strategy, open trade doors under new laws and regulations that facilitate business operations, and strengthen the grassroots economy to improve the quality of life, increase income, reduce expenses, and expand opportunities.

The awards are a mark of the highest honor, celebrating Thai entrepreneurs committed to developing internationally recognized, high-quality products and services in business, innovation, branding, export, design, and quality, alongside promoting environmental, social, and governance sustainability in line with the SDGs’ development goals. (NNT)

































