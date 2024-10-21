Prime Minister advocates ‘Soft Power’ strategy at ‘Dailynews Talk 2024’, urges partnership in enhancing Thailand’s global appeal

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra participated in the Dailynews Talk 2024 forum titled “Soft Power: Thailand’s Opportunity” at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok on October 21. The event was attended by key figures and several other government ministers.

During her speech, PM Paetongtarn emphasized the importance of soft power in propelling Thailand towards becoming a high-income nation. She acknowledged that Thailand had been trapped in a middle-income status for decades due to challenges in global competitiveness, education quality, and technological advancements. To break free from this, she underscored the need for a major economic strategy shift, with soft power as a key pillar.



PM Paetongtarn highlighted Thailand’s rich cultural heritage and the unique charm of its people as vital assets in the global market. She expressed confidence that leveraging soft power could improve the lives of millions of Thais by transforming their skills and creative potential into economic value.

A significant initiative under this strategy is the “One Family, One Soft Power” (OFOS) project, aimed at upskilling Thai workers from low to high-skilled labor. The project offers free training programs, both on-site and online, with no educational restrictions, allowing people to access new opportunities in various soft power industries, such as cultural products, creative branding, and innovation.







PM Paetongtarn cited the success of Korakot, a bamboo sculpture brand that transformed Thai craftsmanship into a global luxury product, as an example of how soft power can elevate local artisans to international recognition. She also pointed out that Thai cuisine, especially innovations in frozen and ready-to-eat meals, has vast potential to expand globally.

Additionally, the Prime Minister stressed the growing importance of the wellness industry, with Thailand’s holistic health offerings, such as Thai massage and herbal medicine, gaining global attention. She advocated for integrating wellness tourism with Thailand’s renowned festivals to promote the country as a year-round destination for global travelers.

In her closing remarks, PM Paetongtarn called for a collective effort between the government and citizens, positioning the public as key partners in Thailand’s journey to prosperity. By raising incomes and reducing poverty, the government would collect more taxes, which could be reinvested in the nation’s development, creating a sustainable cycle of growth. (PRD)













































