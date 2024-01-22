Prime Minister Srettha presents Thailand’s vision at Davos 2024

On his Facebook page, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin disclosed that, during his attendance at the 2024 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024 (Davos 2024), held last week in Davos, Switzerland, Thailand sent a clear message to the world that the Kingdom is now open in all dimensions, including international trade negotiations and cross-country investments.

As part of his visit, he met and conveyed Thailand’s vision to 17 of the world’s leading firms and organizations, which can be divided into three groups, as follows:

– Ones who are interested in the “Landbridge”, a project that connects the Andaman Sea and the Indian Ocean to the Gulf of Thailand and the Pacific Ocean, such as DP World, Adani Group, and DKSH;







– Banking companies, IT firms, and data centers, such as Standard Chartered, Bank of America, SAAB, Telenor, Microsoft, and Google;

– Large global companies that manufacture in Thailand, e.g., Nestle, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, and Bosch.

Most importantly, Thailand has declared that its target is to be the region’s distribution hub, connecting Asia with the world. (PRD)































